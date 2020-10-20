San Francisco first Bay Area county to reach yellow tier

San Francisco has shown continued progress in its handling of COVID-19 and Tuesday became the first Bay Area county to move into the yellow tier under California's reopening plan.

The state upgraded San Francisco from the moderate-risk level to minimal with the county's positivity rate at 0.8% and health equity metric at 1.5%, below the 2.2% threshold.

“Every step of the way we’ve made decisions through the lens of public health, and we will continue to do so going forward, " Mayor London Breed said. "We know new cases of COVID are rising in other parts of the country, so we cannot relax."

Local health officials said non-essential offices can reopen on Oct. 27 at 25% capacity. Offices with fewer than 20 employees can reopen beyond 25%. Fitness centers, churches, and restaurants can also up capacity limits. Personal services will also be able to allow limited mask removal for services such as those provided by estheticians.

Additionally, the county expects to reopen indoor pools and bowling alleys, on Nov. 3.

