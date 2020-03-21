San Francisco first responders receiving large medical supply donation

article

San Francisco city leaders announced a large donation of medical equipment to frontline healthcare workers on Saturday.

Flexport, a San Francisco customs brokerage company, dropped off 60,000 surgical masks, 34,000 gloves, 2,000 surgical gowns and 50 thermometers at the city's relocated Emergency Operations Center at Moscone Center on Friday.

"As we plan for the surge of medical cases in our hospitals, we need more equipment to protect our workers and keep them healthy and safe," said Mayor Breed. "Here in San Francisco, we aren’t waiting around and hoping this equipment appears – we are doing the work to find it anywhere we can."

San Francisco Supervisor Catherine Stefani worked out the donation with Flexport. The company prides itself on moving freight across the globe quickly and efficiently.

“We are in awe of the brave first-responders and healthcare workers confronting this epidemic,” said Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport. “We will not rest until we’ve scoured the entire globe for supplies of the personal protective equipment that our city’s healthcare workers need to stay safe and fight this battle on our behalf.”

Doctors, nurses and paramedics have been raising concerns about a potential shortage of medical supplies, that are needed while caring for patients infected with the coronavirus.

The need is believed to be so great, that medical-themed television shows, such as 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'The Good Doctor' and 'The Resident' are donating items to real-life emergency personnel.

Advertisement

Flexport credited a partnership with a non-profit organization, MedShare, to come up with the supplies.

The City of San Francisco currently has 70 coronavirus cases.