San Francisco Fleet Week will soar thanks to Congress averting shutdown

San Francisco's Fleet Week hinged on whether Congress could avoid a government shutdown.

Saturday's signing of a 45-day spending bill means the show will go on. The Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force have been given the green light to move on with one of the military's most iconic events.

Navy ships were set to dock Sunday, and preparations were underway.

This year's attractions include air shows, a parade of ships, tours, and a performance from the Blue Angels.

Organizers say this year's air show will be dedicated to the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.