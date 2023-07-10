San Francisco gallery owner who hosed down homeless woman gets community service

A San Francisco art gallery owner, who faced a battery charge after video of him hosing down an unhoused woman outside his business went viral, was granted community service as an alternative to going to trial.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Monday that Shannon Collier Gwin must complete 35 hours of community service through Third Baptist Church to avoid trial, as ordered by the court.

"Although we asked for more service hours, we are satisfied with the court's order," Jenkins said in a statement.

Gwin, the owner of Foster Gwin Gallery in the Jackson Square neighborhood, also has to abide by a protective order filed in the case. If Gwin is arrested for any reason while he is in the pre-trial diversion program, criminal proceedings can proceed on the misdemeanor battery charge he faced.

"I am hopeful that Mr. Gwin will complete all programmatic requirements and take the time working with Third Baptist to develop a greater understanding, respect, and empathy for the plight of unhoused people in our community," said the district attorney.