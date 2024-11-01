San Francisco Giants name Zack Minasian as new GM

article

The San Francisco Giants on Friday named Zack Minasian as the team's new general manager, a 41-year-old Texas native who comes from a long line of baseball professionals, including his godfather, Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda.

The announcement was made by Buster Posey, a former All-Star catcher who was named as the Giants' new president last month.

Minasian will take over from Pete Putila, who will be moving to a different role within the organization, the Giants said.

"I’m extremely thankful to Buster and to the Giants organization for this incredible opportunity to help lead our baseball operations department in this new role," Minasian said in a statement. "There is so much to appreciate about this organization – an existing nucleus of talent on both the Major League roster and throughout the minor league system, a passionate fan base, an incredible alumni group, and the organization’s commitment to the community. I look forward to collaborating alongside Buster, Bob Melvin and the coaching staff, and our entire baseball operations department to begin work on bringing a World Series championship back to San Francisco."

In a statement, Posey said: "Zack has brought a wealth of knowledge and a lot of experience to the organization in his six years here. He’s also a thorough talent evaluator."

Minasian had been the Giants’ vice president of professional scouting since 2022, three years after he joined San Francisco following 14 years with the Milwaukee Brewers.

During his stint in Milwaukee, Minasian was special adviser for baseball operations, director of professional scouting, manager of minor league scouting, personnel/coordinator of pro scouting and baseball operations assistant.

His brother, Perry Minasian, became the Angels’ GM in November 2020.

Both Minasian brothers grew up around the game as their father is Zack Sr., a longtime clubhouse manager for the Rangers.

Another Minasian brother, Calvin, is also the director of equipment and clubhouse services for the Braves, MLB reported.

Minasian is the 11th general manager for the Giants since 1958.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.