San Francisco group demands more action on drug crisis in city

A San Francisco advocacy group is calling on city leaders to take action to address the drug sales and overdose crisis on city streets.

More than 100 people came to a community meeting on Wednesday night to discuss possible solutions.

TogetherSF Action says about two people die every day from a drug overdose in the city of San Francisco. The group says the city's response to the problem is disorganized and dysfunctional.

Group members want city leaders to explain to residents how they plan to help drug users seeking treatment for their addiction.

And they want law enforcement to do more to stop the open-air drug markets near civic center and other parts of the city.

"When COVID started, San Francisco went all-in," said Together SF Action Executive Director Kanishka Cheng. "Why can't we do the same thing with the drug epidemic that has already claimed more lives than COVID in the same period?"

The group points to the recent closure of the Tenderloin Linkage Center as proof of the city's failures.

The center promoted as a place for drug users to get help and get more information about how to treat their addictions.

But in the year that it was open, only two percent of the hundreds of people who went there, sought help.

KTVU has reached out to the city and the health department for a response.

Intensifying the problem is the addition of fentanyl to just about any type of street drug.

TogetherSF Action says 73 percent of San Francisco's overdose deaths last year were linked to the deadly drug, which is 100 times stronger than morphine.

