San Francisco gunman sentenced to 22 years in prison for gang-related murder

A San Francisco gang member was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of a perceived rival gang member that occurred five years ago, federal authorities said Friday.

Jose Aguilar, 34, admitted to being a member of the 19th Street/16th Street Sureños, a street gang that was looking for rival gang members on Aug. 11, 2018, to retaliate for a drive-by shooting, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Northern California.

Spotting 19-year-old Gerson Romero and several of his friends, Aguilar and another gang member waited for two pedestrians to pass, then opened fire, prosecutors said.

The gunmen continued firing even after Romero had fallen, killing him and wounding three others, according to prosecutors.

Aguilar's sentencing came two months after his co-defendant, Jonathan Escobar, 24, of Richmond, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his role in the murder, prosecutors said.

Aguilar and Escobar have been in federal custody since their arrest on April 20, 2021.