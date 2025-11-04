San Francisco has a remodeled playground in Bernal Heights

article

San Francisco has a fresh-looking playground in Bernal Heights.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department celebrated the reopening of the Bernal Heights Playground on Monday, unveiling a fresh-looking play space that cost $1.3 million.

The playground has new play structures and improved drainage and surfacing, according to the parks department.

"I am incredibly grateful for the renovation of such a beloved playground in Bernal Heights, now ready for families to congregate, play, and explore in such a fun and creative public space," District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder said in a statement. "This was much needed improvement for the community."

Construction began in August and was completed in record time, park officials said, because of what's called a "cooperative purchasing framework," which shortens playground planning and construction timelines from several years to just 12 to18 months.

Bernal Heights Playground after $1.3-million remodel. Nov. 3, 2025 Photo: SF Recreation and Parks Department