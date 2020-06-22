San Francisco hopes to reopen nail salons, barbershops, outdoor bars next week

article

San Francisco is looking to reopen hair salons and barbershops, nail salons, and outdoor bars next week.

The city said as long as California approves its request for a variance, those sectors can open back up on June 29.

San Francisco originally planned to reopen those businesses in mid-July, but since the city is showing progress in meeting key health indicators, local health officials believe its time to move into the next phase.

“Thanks to San Franciscans’ efforts to follow health requirements, wear face coverings, and practice social distancing, our COVID-19 health indicators are in a good place and we can continue reopening our city,” said Mayor Breed. “We know a lot of businesses and residents are struggling financially, and this next step will help get more San Franciscans back to work while still balancing safety.

Tattoo parlors, massage establishments, museums, and zoos will also be allowed to reopen.

On June, 16, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved a motion allowing for the Department of Public Health to seek a variance from the state, which would allow local control to open more businesses ahead of the state’s current phasing.

The request has been submitted and is waiting for approval from the state.

“We appreciate the Governor’s recognition that gradual reopening depends on local circumstances and the health indicators in each community,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health.

San Francisco moved into Phase 2B of its local reopening plan on June 15, allowing for indoor retail and outdoor fitness classes to resume.