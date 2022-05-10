Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco hospital needs help identifying patient

By Michael McLaughlin
The staff at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking the public to identify a woman who was admitted Sunday. 

The patient is described as a white woman in her 60s with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, according to the hospital.

She was admitted to the hospital on May 8, but the authorities did not release information about her ailments.

A photo provided by the hospital shows a bandage wrapped around her head as she lay on a hospital bed.

If you know who she is, the hospital asks that you call 628-206-8063 or email dph.press@sfdph.org. 