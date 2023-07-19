San Francisco jail provides free Narcan to visitors amid fentanyl crisis

The San Francisco County Jail is offering free Narcan to visitors as part of the city's efforts to slow the fentanyl crisis.

Narcan, also known as naloxone, has the ability to reverse opioid overdoses, including those caused by street drugs like heroin and fentanyl.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health is taking measures to improve access to the life-saving drug. The drug is being distributed to the county jail, located at 425 Seventh Street, where visitors can help themselves to Narcan, at no cost.

Advocates consider the wider availability of the drug as a pivotal strategy to control overdose deaths in the city.

San Francisco police, firefighters, and paramedics already carry Narcan as part of their emergency response protocols.