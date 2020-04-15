San Francisco launches COVID-19 contact tracing system

The same system used to track a COVID-19 outbreak at a homeless shelter in San Francisco will now be used on a city-wide scale.

Through contact tracing, public health officials were able to discover a number of coronavirus cases linked to the MSC South homeless shelter. The city's Department of Public Health used the results of two patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and traced them back to the shelter. Officials were then able to identify the people who had contact with the confirmed cases and found more than 90 additional cases.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the contact tracing tool will help identify residents who have been exposed to COVID-19 and give them access to the testing and resources needed to keep them and their communities safe.

"Our goal is to chase down all of those people and to either help them if they are COVID and get them into quarantine or basically give them the relief that they are not infected, the mayor said during Wednesday's daily briefing.



The system will use technology to expand San Francisco's ability to find and connect with individuals who may be close contacts of an infected person. It will also allow for swifter communication, better data tracking, and stronger interventions to reduce further spread of the virus.

Breed said while the city remains committed to fighting the virus, it's also time to look ahead and adapt.

"We need to look ahead and plan for how we will eventually go about easing the Stay Home Order while continuing to protect public health," she said in a statement. "When the time comes to make changes to the order, we need this contact tracing program in place so that we’re equipped to respond to new cases and keep the virus from spreading out of control."

The contact tracing program is a partnership between the City of San Francisco, Department of Public Health, UCSF, and DIMAGI, a software company that has been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to digitize a workflow in locating people potentially infected with COVID-19 and monitoring them.

The city said specially trained outreach workers will engage with people who test positive for the virus and will then follow up with anyone who may have come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Case contacts will be able to receive daily text messages or phone calls checking in on their health and symptoms throughout the 14-day monitoring period. They can self-report symptoms through an app which will immediately alert public health officials that follow up or testing may be required.



