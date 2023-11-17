San Francisco leaders want to make changes made over APEC permanent

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit winded down on Friday as visitors began leaving San Francisco, and city leaders are already proclaiming the convention a success.

There was a flurry of activity to prepare for the summit, but with its conclusion, city leaders are reflecting on its impact and considering how San Francisco will proceed now that it's over.

Mayor London Breed said after months of preparation, the summit went well.

"People that I've met from Peru, Malaysia, China, the Philippines, Japan, everyone everywhere, they have fallen in love with San Francisco," said Breed.

Before the event, San Francisco made efforts to clean and clear the city.

The intersection of Mission and 7th streets was cluttered with tents and an open-air drug market. Now, the street is clean, with no obvious signs of drug dealing or use.

Breed said a combination of local, state, and federal funds for enforcement, stronger prosecutions, as well as a court ruling that the city said allows them to clear encampments after a shelter offer, have all made a difference.

The city is working to make the changes it saw over APEC permanent.

"Are we where we need to be? No," said Breed. "But our goal is to continue it as long as we have the resources that continue from the state and the federal government, and we have a commitment that those will be a part of our continuing effort."

With more than 20,000 visitors, San Francisco's hotels are describing it as a very successful week.

Alex Bastian from the Hotel Council said now is the time for the private industry and the city to work together on a region-wide effort to make the city and Bay Area welcoming.

"We can achieve a lot of great things, and this is not the only example of this," said Bastian. "Dreamforce was another great example of this. We as a city achieve things like no other. People always counted us out, and we always come back better and stronger when we work together."

Many visitors said they felt safe in the city, and residents said they've noticed a difference, but the key is continuing any momentum the city gained from APEC.