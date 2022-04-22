San Francisco man allegedly shoots neighbor before taking own life

San Francisco police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide case that killed two men, authorities said. There was an "ongoing dispute" between the victim and apparent killer, police said.

San Francisco police responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Farallones Street around 6:12 p.m. Wednesday evening, officials said.

Officers found a 65-year-old male inside a vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers also found a 45-year-old man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a house on the 200 block of Farallones Street, police said. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Suspect chased by deputies in stolen car crashes, dies in San Jose

Investigators believe that the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between neighbors, officials said, although they didn't divulge details about the nature of their feud.

The police did not release the identity of either man.

Police will continue investigating, they said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Advertisement



