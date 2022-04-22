Suspect chased by deputies in stolen car crashes, dies in San Jose

One suspect in a stolen car died Friday morning after being chased by Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies in North San Jose, officials said.

The traffic fatality was reported near North 1st Street and Montague Expressway at 1:19 a.m., San Jose police said.

According to sources, deputies were chasing a car reported stolen at either knife or gunpoint, 10 days ago.

MORE: Police identify hit-and-run driver wanted in killing of San Jose mother, daughter

The driver, speeding southbound on North 1st, ran a red light at Montague Expressway and hit a white car that had a green light.

The suspect vehicle then crashed into the Montague Square business park and died.

The driver of white car suffered minor injures, and was taken to local hospital.

Advertisement

No more details were provided.

