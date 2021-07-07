Expand / Collapse search

San Francisco man busted after selling illegal fireworks to undercover officers

By Esther Lo
San Francisco
Approximately 69 pounds of illegal fireworks retrieved by San Francisco police officers. (Photo/San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - San Francisco authorities arrested a 28-year-old man for selling illegal fireworks during an undercover buy-bust operation last Friday morning, police said. 

Plain-clothes police purchased fireworks from Angelo Paredes at 23rd St. and South Van Ness Ave and arrested him on the account of selling and possessing fireworks. 

About 69 lbs. of illegal fireworks were also seized during the arrest, according to the San Francisco Police Department. 

Police say that this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.