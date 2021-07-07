San Francisco man busted after selling illegal fireworks to undercover officers

article

San Francisco authorities arrested a 28-year-old man for selling illegal fireworks during an undercover buy-bust operation last Friday morning, police said.

Plain-clothes police purchased fireworks from Angelo Paredes at 23rd St. and South Van Ness Ave and arrested him on the account of selling and possessing fireworks.

SEE ALSO: Illegal fireworks seizures underway in the Bay Area

About 69 lbs. of illegal fireworks were also seized during the arrest, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Advertisement

Police say that this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.