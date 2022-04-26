San Francisco man dies after fall at Tahoe ski resort

article

A 25-year-old San Francisco man died after an accident at a Tahoe ski resort over the weekend.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Kyle Moffat.

In a statement to KTVU, a spokesperson for the ski resort said the young man was found unresponsive around 4:21 p.m. near the closed Sunnyside trail.

Firs responders administered life-saving measurements and the man was taken to Tahoe Forest Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

The official cause of death has not yet been determined, but preliminary findings show the man was not wearing a helmet when he fell and ultimately suffered a head trauma, the resort said.