San Francisco couple convicted in 2017 Bayview homicide

A San Francisco man and his girlfriend were convicted Wednesday in connection with a 2017 fatal shooting.

Victim was sitting in parked car

What we know:

A jury found Brejon Jackson, 28, guilty of premeditated murder in the Jan. 29, 2017, killing of 27-year-old Justin Willis, a South San Francisco resident.

Prosecutors said Jackson ran up to a parked car in broad daylight in the 1600 block of Armstrong Street and shot Willis several times while he sat inside. Willis died at the scene.

After the shooting, Jackson fled the area in a passing car and escaped to Emeryville with his girlfriend, Nakida Lampkins, 28, prosecutors said.

Police stopped the car five days later. Lampkins was driving, and Jackson was in the passenger seat.

Killer's girlfriend forged vehicle title

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said Lampkins later falsely registered the vehicle in her name, claiming she purchased it the day after the shooting. However, evidence presented during the trial showed Jackson had taken the car in for a tune-up nine days before the killing.

Lampkins was convicted of two counts of forging a vehicle title and passing a forged vehicle title.

"Let this case be a reminder that my office will always fight on behalf of victims to get justice, for as long as it takes," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Jackson remains in custody. Lampkins had been out of custody.

Sentencing for both is scheduled for Aug. 18.