San Francisco-Marin Food Bank opening 7 more pop-up pantries

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank is opening seven additional free pop-up pantries this week to provide healthy food during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Six other pantries opened last week. Most of the pantries are located at schools that are offering to-go meals for students, but the pantries are open to anyone in the community.

The San Francisco locations and the day they will open are Bay View Opera House, Monday; Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Tuesday; James Denman Middle School and Rosa Parks Elementary School, Wednesday; Francisco Middle School, Mission High School and Bessie Carmichael School, Thursday and Lincoln High School and APA Family Support Services Visitacion Valley on Friday.

In Marin County, the pantry at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church will open Monday, Bayside MLK school Wednesday and the Marin Community Clinic and San Geronimo Valley Community Center will open Thursday.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank opened the pop-up pantries after more than 100 pantries in its network of more than 275 pantries closed in recent weeks due to the coronavirus. The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank served more than 1,800 people in San Francisco during the first week the pantries opened.