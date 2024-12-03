San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie plans to take $1 annual salary

The Brief SF Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie says he will forgo compensation for his new position. Lurie said he will take a salary of $1 a year. Figures show the salary for the city's mayor position at $364,582.



San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie has announced that he will forgo the six-figure salary of his new position and take just $1 a year.

In a statement released to KTVU on Monday, the mayor-elect said, "I have spent my life fighting poverty and working to serve this community, and that commitment will continue when I take office. As part of that commitment to service, and because I have the means to forgo compensation, I've made the personal decision not to take a salary."

A spokesman for Lurie said that because the city charter requires a mayor to receive pay at a specific rate, Lurie will return all but $1 of his annual salary back to San Francisco, noting that it will be considered a charitable contribution, so it will not be taxed.

The latest figures from the California State Controller’s office put the total wages for the office of mayor in San Francisco at $364,582.

An heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, Lurie won the mayoral race after spending some $8.65 million of his own money on his campaign.

The city hall newcomer is a political newbie having never held public office. According to his campaign, he will be the city’s first mayor since 1911 to take the office without previously serving in government.

The 47-year-old beat out 14 other candidates, including incumbent London Breed and former interim Mayor Mark Farrell, as well as supervisors Aaron Peskin and Ahsha Safai.

Lurie is a descendant of the Levi Strauss family and the founder of the nonprofit Tipping Point, which seeks to fund efforts to fight poverty. He served as the organization's CEO until 2019.

Lurie will become San Francisco's 46th mayor when he assumes office on Jan. 8.