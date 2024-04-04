San Francisco mayor touts new crime stats, says efforts are paying off

San Francisco's Mayor London Breed says her efforts to reduce crime are paying off.

In a city that has had more than its fair share of headlines about crime, she says the latest data shows crime in San Francisco is dropping.

The mayor's office released statistics showing property crime is down 32% over the first three months of last year, and violent crime is down 14%, including zero homicides in the month of February.

"Every arrow is pointing down," said Breed. "Whether it's burglaries, car break-ins, you name it, rapes. Anything that's happening in a major city like San Francisco, it's been incredible."

The mayor's office credits the city's collaboration with state and federal partners, and a district attorney's office that holds criminals accountable once they're arrested.

"We are putting everything we have at our disposal to good use, and the numbers, the data reflect it," said Breed.

KTVU reached out to those challenging the mayor for her seat in November.

Former interim Mayor Mark Farrell released a statement reading in part: "For many San Franciscans, the anemic progress that the Mayor continues to tout is too little too late... We need a Mayor that will deliver real results and change, and that's what I will do on Day 1."

Daniel Lurie also released a statement reading: "San Francisco needs a mayor that cares about your safety every day, and not just in an election year."

Those who live and work in San Francisco are also weighing in about whether they're seeing signs the streets are safer.

"My sense is that that's true, that that data is borne out in my personal experience," said Karen Cashen. "I haven't felt that extreme threat or concern in a long time. I think it was worse during COVID, there were times when it felt really scary to be out on the streets."

"In terms of safety, I still feel pretty safe to be honest," said Crystal. "I think a lot of people mind their business if they mind their own. But, I haven't seen so much change, to be honest."

The mayor's office is saying it expects crime to continue to trend downward, especially in light of Proposition E which passed just last month and will allow officers to use new technology to track down criminals.