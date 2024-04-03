Sup. Aaron Peskin says he's running for mayor of San Francisco

Supervisor Aaron Peskin tells KTVU he will file the necessary paperwork to run for Mayor of San Francisco this week.

Peskin, the president of the Board of Supervisors, who represents District 3, which includes North Beach, Fisherman's Wharf, Chinatown, Union Square and the Financial District, confirmed this news to KTVU on Wednesday.

The long-time politician, who is considered more progressive than the moderate Mayor London Breed, told KTVU San Francisco is struggling.

"I love this city and have 24 years of experience and deep connections with many communities," Peskin said.

Referring to when he underwent alcohol treatment,Peskin said, "I’ve been in recovery for three years and know how to help the city recover. I have very real plans to address homelessness, the fentanyl crisis, and affordable housing needs."

Safety in the city, homeless encampments and the city's drug crisis are some of the main issues all the mayoral candidates will have to address.

The mayoral election is in November. There is a crowded field of contenders with the incumbent, Breed, with the biggest advantage. Other prominent figures are making their platforms known. Mark Farrell, who was the former mayor when Ed Lee suddenly passed, said he would fire the chief of police if he were elected to office. District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai and former Tipping Point Community CEO Daniel Lurie are also in the race.

Peskin served two terms as supervisor from 200 to 2009 and was elected again in 2015.

Peskin will file paperwork to run for office on Friday. He said his official announcement will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Portsmouth Square in Chinatown.

KTVU's Amber Lee contributed to this report.