San Francisco mayor unveils plan to 'fundamentally transform' homelessness and addiction reponses

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie on Monday unveiled a plan that he said will help break cycles of homelessness and addiction by "fundamentally transforming" the city’s health and homelessness response.

The new executive order outlines immediate actions and longer-term reforms in a city where about two people die every day from drug overdoses and more than 8,000 people experience homelessness a night.

Within the first 100 days, Lurie said his administration will streamline moving people from the street into shelters and permanent housing, including launching a new model for outreach teams and reforming how people move people through the city's system.

Within six months, Lurie said he plans to add more beds in shelters and partner with nonprofits to improve services.

And within one year, Lurie said he will leverage state and federal funding to expand and improve health and homelessness services, reform the city's data and technology systems and review the organizational structure of the city's health, homelessness, human services, and housing programs.

