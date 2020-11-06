San Francisco men accused of extorting underage victims for explicit content charged

article

Two men accused of taking part in a scheme to solicit sexually explicit photos and videos from underage victims they met online were charged by federal prosecutors on Wednesday.

Delaney Tang has been charged with solicitation of child pornography and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, while Vincenz Sison has also been has been charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.

Both men made their initial appearances in federal court on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

According to San Francisco police, in the fall of 2019, officials at a San Francisco high school told police that several students had come forward and said they were being extorted online for sexually explicit content.

The San Francisco Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children unit then began an investigation and identified eight alleged underage victims from whom 21-year-old Tang sought sexually explicit content. The victims range in age from 11 to 14 years old and reside in Utah and California, including San Francisco, Livermore, Chico and Concord.

Prosecutors allege Tang, an Oakland resident, had created dozens of social media accounts on several platforms, using fake names and, in some cases, pretending to be a minor himself. Using the false profiles, Tang would then reach out to the victims and after engaging with them, he'd ask for sexually explicit images.

Advertisement

If victims refused, however, Tang would allegedly use various means to extort them, including collecting information from social media to find out where the victims lived and then threaten to harm them if they didn't comply.

He also allegedly would obtain other photos of the victims through their friends or acquaintances in order to make the victims believe he had more compromising photos of them as a way to further extort them.

Once victims complied with Tang's requests, he would threaten to post the explicit content publicly if the victim didn't send more. In several cases, Tang did publicly post the victim's sexually explicit videos and images, resulting in the victim's content circulating around their schools.

For some of the victims, the harassment and extortion lasted for months, prosecutors said.

In at least one case, prosecutors allege Sison, a Concord resident, conspired with Tang to encourage a 12-year-old victim to continue communicating with Tang and sending him explicit content, even though the victim had blocked him.

Both Tang and Sison were arrested at their respective residences on Sept. 25. As investigators served the search warrants in both Oakland and Concord, they found devices linking both men that contained sexually explicit images and videos of the underage victims.

The pair was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. If convicted, Tang could spend up to 25 years in prison, while Sison is looking at a maximum of five years, prosecutors said.

Investigators believe there are at least 13 other underage victims who have yet to be identified and are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Tang or Sison to call the San Francisco police Special Victims Unit at (415) 558-5500.

