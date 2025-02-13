Eyes on San Francisco as big event weekend arrives

The Brief San Francisco city leaders stressed that safety is a top priority this weekend with major events planned. Thousands of visitors are in town for the NBA All-Star Game and Chinese New Year Parade. The festivities have put a lot of eyes on the city.



NBA All-Star activities have begun in San Francisco, leading up to the game on Sunday.

San Francisco buzzing with activity

What we know:

With the All-Star Game and Chinese New Year Parade, city leaders stressed that safety is their top priority.

Chase Center was bustling with activity on Thursday as it prepared for the world stage. Inside, a large team of crew members, athletes, and television production teams were ready for the festivities.

Byron Spruell, president of NBA league operations, said fans can expect a weekend packed with basketball action.

"The familiar part is actually the format of the mini-tournament we've been doing for several years now for the Rising Stars on Friday," Spruell said. "Now we're going to carry that champion over to Sunday night, also a mini-tournament. But, obviously, a familiar format. We're looking forward to it."

A lot of eyes are on the city.

"We can talk domestically, we can talk globally," said Paul Benedict, senior vice president of broadcast content for the NBA. "Two hundred and fourteen countries across the world and 16 different languages."

The NBA said the show is going to be spectacular.

"We've played a number of finals here with the Warriors successfully over the years," said Matthew Brabants, senior vice president and head of international content for the NBA. "This is really an opportunity to showcase San Francisco over an entire weekend."

"I've had this weekend circled on my calendar," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

Lurie said the city is ready to host the big weekend with not one, but two major events. He noted that preparations had been underway for months to get the city ready.

"With hundreds of thousands of visitors coming to our city for the NBA All-Star Game and Lunar New Year festivities, our priority is clear," Lurie said. "We make sure everyone, every single person feels safe and welcomed."

While crews work inside Chase Center, police and first responders are working around the clock.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said there are no specific or credible threats to either event at this time, and public safety teams are preparing for low-tech threats to major events, like the New Year truck attack in New Orleans.

"We're prepared for that as well," Chief Scott said. "So, when you get to the parade route and even some of the venues associated with the All-Star Game, you will see a high level of security and fortification of the route."

One issue the city will likely face over the weekend is traffic.

City leaders are encouraging everyone to use public transit to get around. Muni will be free all weekend.