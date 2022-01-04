San Francisco, Oakland police make arrests in early 2022 homicides

San Francisco and Oakland have both seen homicides in 2022, and police in both cities have made arrests, as well.

San Francisco police on Tuesday announced that 43-year-old Ricky Anicas turned himself in at San Francisco County Jail in connection with a homicide the day before in the 100 block of Brannan Street. He was booked on charges of murder, assault with a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. The man he allegedly killed has not yet been identified. A motive was not revealed.

In Oakland, where there have been two homicides so far this year, police made an arrest in the most recent one.

Ramon Spicer, 30, was arrested in connection with a Monday homicide reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 13th Street.

The man shot to death in that case also wasn't identified.

San Francisco saw 56 homicides in 2021 and Oakland had 134.