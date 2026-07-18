San Francisco's iconic LGBTQ nightclub ‘Oasis’ celebrates grand reopening

The Brief Oasis officially reopened Friday night after being closed for seven months. A major donation from a longtime patron and his family allowed the nonprofit Oasis Arts to purchase the building, securing its permanent future. The club underwent extensive renovations, featuring a refurbished bar, an upgraded showroom, a champagne room with a stage, and a rooftop deck.



San Francisco's historic South of Market neighborhood celebrated a major milestone Friday night as the iconic LGBTQ nightclub Oasis officially reopened its doors.

The grand reopening marks a "second act" for a venue that many in the community describe as not just a nightclub, but a sanctuary.

San Francisco's Oasis nightclub reopens

What we know:

Just last year, the future of Oasis looked grim. The cultural icon was set to shutter for good, leaving a massive void in San Francisco's LGBTQ community.

That was until longtime patron Sky Stevens and his family stepped in with a generous donation. The funding allowed Oasis Arts, the nonprofit organization that runs the club, to completely buy the building. The move effectively secures a long-term home for the venue and preserves its legacy.

"For me, Oasis is the first step in making the world a place with less lies, fewer violence, more color, more love," Stevens said.

Co-founder and Artistic Director D'Arcy Drollinger expressed immense gratitude during Friday's ceremonial ribbon cutting.

"Now not only do we get to live on, but to grow," Drollinger said. "Now I'm excited to see what we will grow into."

Renovations

Big picture view:

The donation didn't just save the building—it also funded extensive renovations to elevate the venue's experience.

Greg Sottolano, the executive director of Oasis Arts, showed off the hard work that went into improving the space. The upgraded venue now features an enhanced main showroom, a beautifully refurbished bar, a rooftop deck, and a special Champagne room that features its own stage.

"This rooftop deck is a gem in SF, where you don't always get to be outdoors to enjoy yourself," Sottolano noted.

Much of the new space was designed by Evan "Evian" Favela, a performer at the club who also stepped up as the lead designer for the remodel.

"I hope every square inch of this room is a wow factor," Favela said. "I hope they walk into every room and see some detail that they didn't notice before and go, 'What the heck, how long has it been there?' I hope every room is a photo opportunity. You feel the love in this room when the show's going on, everyone is hanging out and seeing what we did."

Sold-out grand reopening

What's next:

While Friday night's grand reopening was completely sold out, club organizers say there are still tickets available for Saturday night's events.

Thanks to the community's fight to save the space, Oasis will now officially be able to celebrate its 12th anniversary where it belongs: at home on New Year's Eve.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU, or Twitter @AmberKTVU.