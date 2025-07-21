Iconic SF drag club Oasis to close after 10 years

A beloved San Francisco drag club is closing after a decade in the city's SoMa district. Oasis, located at 11th and Folsom, will shut its doors on New Year’s Eve, exactly 10 years after it first opened. The announcement has left longtime patrons heartbroken.

Curtains for Oasis

What we know:

"Losing this space has been hitting me hard," said Bill Jennings, a regular at the club who stopped by Monday night to take photos of its well-known mural and pick up a ticket for a fundraiser show.

Oasis was co-founded in 2015 by legendary drag performer Heklina who passed away in 2023, and D’Arcy Drollinger, who currently serves as San Francisco’s first-ever drag laureate. Since opening, the venue has hosted a wide array of high-profile acts, including RuPaul, Jane Fonda and Cher.

"It’s more than just a performance space," said Jennings. "Tonight is a fundraiser to digitize Heklina’s video archive."

Eric Jost, who leads neighborhood tours through the Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District, said the club has been a powerful symbol in the community.

"Oasis on that tour has always been a beacon of hope," said Jost "After the ’80s and ’90s, when we saw dozens of bars and bathhouses close, Oasis really gave us hope when so many queer spaces were disappearing."

In a statement posted to social media, club management cited financial challenges as the reason for the closure, which included rising operating costs, coupled with declining attendance and sales.

Oasis' post said in part: "More than 10 years ago, we transformed a historical but dilapidated building into a beacon and haven for queer culture, arts and nightlife. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you San Francisco, the Bay Area."

Holding on to memories

For many, Oasis holds years’ worth of memories.

"We’ve spent New Year’s Eve there, gone to so many shows, and we never miss Golden Girls," said Jost.

Visitors like Todd Theringer, in from Washington, D.C., are also trying to make the most of the time left.

"During COVID, I watched performances from Oasis online," said Theringer. "And I wanted to come at least once to say I have been here."

Oasis plans to continue some of its mission through its nonprofit wing, Oasis Arts, which supports LGBTQ visual artists.

What's next:

The club will close on Dec. 31, 2025.