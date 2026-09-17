San Francisco Opera and its orchestra reach tentative agreement, ending strike after labor dispute

The Brief A nearly week-long strike comes to an end as San Francisco Opera and its orchestra have reached a tentative agreement. The tentative agreement needs to be ratified, but would end a labor dispute, with the Opera saying the contract is fair to musicians. After the cancellation of last week's free Opera in the Park event, the opera's 104th season will open Sept. 22.



San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra have reached a tentative deal after nearly a week of strike negotiations and the cancellations of some high-profile shows, including last weekend's annual Opera in the Park event.

Tentative agreement ends opera orchestra strike

What we know:

Jeffrey McMillan, the San Francisco Opera public relations director, said in a news release on Thursday that they and the orchestra, represented by the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) Local 6, jointly announced the tentative deal on a new four-year contract.

The tentative agreement is set for the time period lasting from August 1, 2026, through July 31, 2030, but would still need to be ratified.

The agreement "recognizes the value and artistry of our world-class Orchestra, while realizing structural change that puts the Opera on a path toward long-term fiscal stability," San Francisco Opera posted to social media.

In the news release, SF Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock said the agreement was "fair" for the musicians. He thanked Mayor Daniel Lurie for his leadership during this troubling time for the organization, as well as the negotiating committees and mediators who worked on putting this tentative agreement together.

"Arts and culture are driving San Francisco’s recovery, and the work of the artists and staff at our cultural institutions make that possible," Mayor Lurie said. "And as the cost of living rises, we are working to build a city where those artists, workers and families can put down roots."

The strike

During the strike, the back and forth between the Opera and Opera Orchestra played out on social media. The opera posted their side of the story saying they were seeking changes to the contract structure that was conceived in 1980, arguing that their season had changed, and the contract should reflect that.

In one post, the Opera wrote, "We cannot afford to keep paying one group of employees for time neither worked nor needed." They said it was not fair to their other employees. In addition, they said, "Last season, San Francisco Opera could not use 25% of the hours guaranteed by the orchestra's contract. This season, that figure is projected to reach 33%."

The Opera said their orchestra has one of the highest weekly rates of pay in the country and that their musicians earned between $118,000 and over $250,000 for 24 weeks of work.

Orchestra musicians, who picketed in front of the War Memorial Opera House on Van Ness Avenue this week, held signs that read, "Musicians Gave $1,200,000 in healthcare savings in 2025."

Musicians called for that amount back in healthcare savings and said they wanted a fair contract, not a pay freeze.

One of the orchestra's posts explained that they want to see a new model with the addition of "less expensive productions and expansions of runs for successful, sold-out shows."

They also criticized the opera's management over raises they've given themselves, providing a table that alleged the orchestra's salary had only increased 16% from 2022 through 2025, while executive compensation for that same time period had ranged from an increase of 28% to 83%.

Canceled shows

The dispute boiled over into public view when the free Opera in the Park event was canceled in Golden Gate Park last weekend. Mayor Lurie said the amazing music and performance at the opera draws residents and visitors to small businesses in Hayes Valley and that "should have been on full display through the last week."

What's next:

The Opera's 104th season will now officially open on Tuesday, September 22 with a performance of Giuseppe Verdi's Simon Boccanegra at the War Memorial Opera House at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about San Francisco Opera’s 2026–27 Season, visit sfopera.com