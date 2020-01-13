San Francisco police arrest 2 in connection to fatal Tenderloin shooting

Police have arrested two people, including a minor, in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in San Francisco's Tenderloin earlier this month.

On Jan. 5, officers found 32-year-old Emma Hunt of San Francisco suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk near Larkin and O'Farrell streets.

Hunt was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

Officers with the Police Department's Narcotics Detail were able to arrest 18-year-old Kevin Figueroa around 10:30 a.m. Friday near Eddy Street and Van Ness Avenue.

He was booked into custody on suspicion of conspiracy and homicide, police said.

Later that day, officers located the second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, as they served a search warrant at an apartment in the 600 block of Mission Bay Boulevard, according to police.

Officers booked the teen suspect into the Juvenile Justice Center. His name won't be released since he's a minor.

Police have not revealed what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact the San Francisco police 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the beginning of the message.