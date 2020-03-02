San Francisco police arrest man accused of shooting during illegal sideshows

article

San Francisco police announced on Monday they arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with two shootings at illegal sideshows happening in the city.

According to police, the first show occurred on Dec. 8 near Barneveld and McKinnon avenues.

Officers initially responded to a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they witnessed a sideshow happening, with several vehicles participating and multiple onlookers, police said.

The vehicles, however, left the area just as police arrived. Officers were able to collect several shell casings in the intersection.

Then on Jan. 5, an officer patrolling the same intersection, Barneveld and McKinnon avenues, noticed several vehicles involved in a sideshow, again with onlookers congregated in the area.

But as the officer waited for backup, someone involved in the sideshow began firing several gunshots, causing the crowd to disperse.

Officers were ultimately able to collect shell casings from the scene.

Advertisement

Working on the theory that the two sideshows and shootings may have been related, investigators were able to identify a suspect in the case.

On Jan. 30, officers were able to arrest the suspect, identified as 21-year-old San Francisco resident Victor Navarro-Flores in connection with the shootings.

Officers booked him on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and a probation violation. Officers are continuing to crackdown on the illegal sideshows by issuing citations, making arrests, towing vehicles and collecting evidence, police said.

Anyone with further information about the two sideshows is being encouraged to call police's anonymous tipline at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.