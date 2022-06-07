San Francisco police arrest man suspected in a string of random knife attacks

article

San Francisco police have arrested a 30-year-old man suspected in a string of random knife attacks on Monday night. One person was critically injured with multiple stab wounds. Three others managed to escape without injury, police said.

Investigators said the first attack happened at 18th and Shotwell streets in the city's Mission District shortly before 11 p.m. The suspect approached a 40-year-old man from behind and began to stab him, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators said that while officers responded to that scene, the suspect had moved on to a location about two blocks away and tried to and stab two additional victims who were on electric scooters. The victims escaped with the suspect’s knife only slashing their clothing.

Police said there was then a fourth random victim the suspect attempted to stab. That person was also able to escape uninjured and ran to get help at a nearby gas station on South Van Ness.

Investigators said the suspect then fled again, but officers were able to track him down and locate him on Capp Street. He’s been identified as Milton Meza Flores, who police said was known to frequent the Mission District neighborhood.

Flores was arrested on felony charges including attempted murder. Investigators said he was also wanted on warrants for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon in prior cases.

Monday's attacks come after police over the weekend announced arrests in three separate fatal stabbings in the city.



