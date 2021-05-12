San Francisco police arrest man suspected of slashing victim’s face for refusing to give him money

article

San Francisco police have arrested a man who allegedly slashed a victim's face on Wednesday morning near Union Square after the victim said he didn't have any money to give.

SF Ingleside Station officers made the arrest the same day of the attack after a citizen spotted the suspect and called 911.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Powell Street, in between Geary and O'Farrell streets, for a report of an assault, police said.

There, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a large laceration to his face. The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, according to police. SFPD said while not life threatening, the injury is "extremely severe."

Witnesses told officers the suspect initially approached the victim and asked for money. When the victim said he didn't have any, the suspect began yelling and brandished a knife, cutting the victim's face.

The suspect then fled on foot, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, with shoulder length blonde hair, a beard and mustache, police said.

He was wearing blue jeans and light gray zip-up hoodie with the word "southpole" written on the front and the number 21 beneath. The suspect also wore a blue T-shirt and white or light gray slip-on shoes and carried a backpack, according to police.

Police provided a photo of the suspect in hopes someone would recognize him.

KTVU contributed to this story.