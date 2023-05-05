San Francisco police investigate shooting outside Muni station

article

One person was shot in San Francisco late Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. outside Muni's Van Ness Station, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

SEE ALSO: 15-year-old identified as victim killed in San Francisco shooting

Authorities said someone opened fire in the area, striking one person.

Police did not immediately provide details on the suspect or the condition of the victim.