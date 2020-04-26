San Francisco Police investigating murder inside apartment along the Great Highway
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco police department is on the scene, investigating an apparent murder, according to a brief statement sent out by the department Sunday evening.
According to the statement, a body was found inside of an apartment on the 1600 block of the Great Highway.
Homicide investigators from the San Francisco police dept and the San Francisco medical examiner's office are both at the scene.
This is a developing story, refresh for updates.