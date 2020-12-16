San Francisco police investigating officer-involved collision that injured two bicyclists

article

The San Francisco Police Department announced it is investigating a collision involving an officer driving a patrol car and two bicyclists in the city's Parkside neighborhood earlier this month.

According to police, the collision occurred on Dec. 4 near the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Vicente Street around 12:50 p.m.

An officer driving a marked patrol car collided with two bicyclists, resulting in both men suffering injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

SFPD's Traffic Company is conducting an administrative investigation into the collision.

Because the collision involved an on-duty officer and resulted in injuries, part of the investigation requires that the officer undergo drug and alcohol testing. The results of the investigation will then go to SFPD's Department Accident Board of Review, which will determine whether policies and procedures were followed and could recommend disciplinary actions for the officer, police said.

