San Francisco police offer $50,000 reward in connection to man's 2020 homicide

San Francisco police on Tuesday, announced a reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the 2020 homicide of a man in the Bayview District.

Police said on Nov. 4, 2020, officers responded to the 1500 block of Wallace Avenue on the report of a shooting. Marcus Harrison, 42, of San Francisco was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid and summoned emergency responders. Despite life-saving efforts, Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any leads they may have or suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Sergeant Francis Graves #1734 of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at 1-415-553-1107 during business hours, by calling the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or by sending a text message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 and beginning the text message with SFPD.