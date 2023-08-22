San Francisco police overtime costs at Dolores Park skateboarding event

The San Francisco police at this summer's skateboarding event at Dolores Park cost a lot of money.

According to Mission Local, the police overtime cost for that one day in July was more than $143,000.

The city also said damage to Muni buses ran about $70,000 after people spray-painted the light-rail vehicles and buses near the park.

Police have said low staffing levels have been part of the reason for high overtime costs for departments.

More than 100 mostly young people were arrested at the event.

