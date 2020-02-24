San Francisco police seek ID's of sideshow participants

San Francisco police officers are working to identify participants in at least four separate "sideshows" featuring large crowds and people driving cars in sometimes dangerous ways, police said Sunday.

Police said they received information late Saturday night of a number of vehicles headed into the city for a "sideshow meetup."

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the vehicles initially met in the Candlestick Park area and then proceeded across the city. Officers reported sideshows place in the areas of 23rd and Dolores streets in Noe Valley; Geary Boulevard and 30th Avenue in the Outer Richmond; Market and Clayton streets in Eureka Valley; and Loomis Street and Barneveld Avenue in Bernal Heights.

Each sideshow attracted 50 to 100 vehicles, along with numerous spectators and bystanders, police said; no citations, arrests, injuries or collisions were reported.

San Francisco police officers documented the incidents in police reports and with body-camera video to help investigators identify participating people and vehicles.

"We will use all available legal resources to prosecute those involved," the SFPD said in a statement Sunday. "This type of activity presents a danger to the community, first responders, spectators and participants."

Anyone with information including vehicle license plates or video is asked to call the SFPD.