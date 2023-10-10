San Francisco police seize guns, arrest 2 robbery crew members

San Francisco police on Tuesday announced that they seized guns and arrested two men suspected in three armed robberies in and around the Mission District, in situations where the suspects held the victims at gunpoint while stealing money, items and ATMs.

The three robberies occurred between Sept. 26 and Oct. 4, police said.

All three of the robberies included forcing the victims to the floor or "corralling them" into back rooms at gunpoint, police said.

In two of the robberies the suspects pistol-whipped their victims.

Police arrested Jacquez Tucker, 32, and Lloyd Gage, 33 on charges including robbery, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and illegally possessing firearms.

They are suspected of robbing Happy Donuts at 24th and Church streets in Noe Valley at about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 2. They robbed a worker of $80, stole about $1,500 from the shop and stole the store's ATM with $5,000 inside, said manager Ratha Vann.

"Where my money at? Do I get my money back?" Vann asked. "I'm very happy they got them, you know, but one thing we think about, I hope they put them long time in jail, you know?"

Roberto Hernandez sits on the board of the Mission Merchants Association. He welcomes the arrests but says more needs to be done.

"Small business owners are having a hard time keeping their employees, hiring people to work, so there's a workforce issue going on, a shortage. Second of all is, you're not safe!" Hernandez said.

Police said they identified Tucker as a suspect and that plainclothes officers began surveilling him as he drove around San Francisco. During one of his drives, police said he picked up Gage, who they said was wearing the same clothing and shoes worn during the robberies.

Police said Gage allegedly possessed a "distinct short-barreled rifle" that was also used in the robberies. And police said a search of Tucker’s home allegedly revealed clothing and shoes he wore during the robberies, along with firearms and merchandise that police believe were stolen from the businesses.

Police provided photos of some of the guns.

It was unclear how many other suspects are outstanding.

