San Francisco standoff in Tenderloin ends with surrender

A San Francisco standoff in the Tenderloin ended early Friday morning after a man surrendered to police, a sergeant said.

The man was then taken to the hospital for some injuries, including bloody hands, before charges could be filed, police said.

The situation ended before 6:30 a.m., capping a nine-hour situation, which began on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. in what looks like an apartment unit on the second floor of a building at Taylor and Jones streets.

That's when police said the ShotSpotter activation system went off, and a sergeant told KTVU that police found a car in the area with bullet holes.

Police went to the building and tried to contact the suspect, who they say refused to come out and barricaded himself inside.

Police did not immediately say what prompted the man to surrender, but they had called in specialized teams to try to persuade him to end the situation peacefully.

A witness took a photo of the man climbing out of the window, where there were jagged glass edges, and blood stains on the exterior wall of the building.