San Francisco prepares for Labor Day and a busy tourist season

San Francisco is getting ready for the kickoff to a traditionally busy tourist season.



The cities tourist destinations are already buzzing with visitors, and with the labor day weekend upon us, those areas are hoping for even more tourists.

"It's the kickoff of our, for lack of a better term, our sweet spot in the Wharf," said Randall Scott from Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District. "There's no fog, it's warm, it's hot everywhere else so everyone wants to come enjoy the natural air conditioning of the Wharf and we are open to receive."



Scott says Labor Day is just the beginning of a traditionally busy time of year.

"We have Labor Day, we have Dreamforce and the conventions and then Fleet Week is going to be big this year," said Scott.



All of those visitors need places to stay, Alex Bastian from the Hotel Council of San Francisco says Labor Day in particular is a great time to get away to San Francisco.

"We have 80's, I think that we're going to be experiencing next week and from now until Fleet Week we actually have the best weather the world has to offer," said Bastian.



The Hotel Council says tourism from some Asian countries continues to lag, but European and domestic visits are picking up, and hotels in San Francisco are offering competitive rates to draw visitors. The hotels are hoping for full rooms in the fall.

"The month of September, especially during the Dreamforce Convention, is definitely close to fully occupied, and what's wonderful is, it's not just the hospitality industry that benefits," said Bastian. "It's all of us."



Hospitality experts say as we see more visitors, the benefit spills over to the city's restaurants and bars, and the city's bottom line for the taxes that are collected from all those visitors.

