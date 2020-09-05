San Francisco program that helps residents with utility bills extended

article

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission announced Friday that it is extending a program that helps residents struggling to pay their water, sewer and Hetch Hetchy Power bills amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Residential Community Assistance Program launched in May and was set to expire Friday, but the program is being expanded through the end of the year, as residents continue to feel the impacts of the pandemic, SFPUC officials said.

"We all want to see the end of this pandemic, but the truth is, we don't know when things will return to a sense of normalcy," said Harlan Kelly, Jr., SFPUC general manager. "With that in mind, we need to extend our financial assistance programs that help our families and residents. We have already seen thousands of families embrace this program and we know there are still more out there that could use our help. We want our customers to know that we are there for them during these difficult times."

Those eligible for the program include people who have lost income as a result of the pandemic and had a pre-pandemic maximum household income of under 200 percent of the San Francisco Area Median Income. Reduced rates being offered under the program include 35 percent off sewer bills; 30 percent off Hetch Hetchy Power bills; and 15 percent off water bills.

More than 6,000 people have already enrolled, according to the SFPUC.

Information about the newly extended program and other programs can be found online.