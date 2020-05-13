San Francisco Public Utilities Commission offering reduced rates for certain customers during pandemic

article

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission announced this week reduced rates for certain eligible residential customers for their sewer, power and water bills amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Rates will be reduced by 35 percent for sewer bills, 30 percent for Hetch Hetchy public power utility bills, and 15 percent for water bills for those who have a SFPUC residential account under their name, have experienced income loss due to COVID-19 or the resulting shelter-in-place order, and a maximum income under 200 percent of the area median income.

For a one-person household, that maximum annual income would be $165,800, or $189,400 for a two-person household, $213,100 for three, $236,800 for four and $19,000 for each additional person, according to the SFPUC.

The reduced rates will be applied retroactively back to March 4 and will go through Sept. 4. People can find out more information about the program and apply by visiting their website.

The SFPUC has also previously suspended water and power shutoffs due to late payments by customers and waived late fees, among other changes due to the pandemic.