San Francisco roadway closed this weekend due to guardrail repairs

(KTVU) – A major roadway in San Francisco is closed this weekend due to repairs.

Caltrans is shutting down the connector ramp between westbound Interstate 80 and Northbound Highway 101, from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Almost 2,000 vehicles per hour, travel on this connector ramp during peak times, including weekends.

Work crews are repairing guardrails along the route.

People driving from the East Bay into the city, often take the connector, to reach destinations in north and west San Francisco.

