San Francisco sheriff uses Taser to subdue armed man after rubber bullets fail

A foot chase involving an armed man in San Francisco ended Monday when Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and a deputy subdued him with Tasers after rubber bullets failed to stop him, authorities said.

Police said they were responding to a report of an armed suspect threatening another person in the area of Sacramento and Polk, in the city's Tenderloin District, shortly before 7 a.m.

Miyamoto said the suspect was carrying a pair of scissors and a large object resembling a crowbar. San Francisco police fired rubber bullets during the chase, but the man kept walking and ignored commands to stop.

Miyamoto said his office received a request from San Francisco police to bring Tasers to the scene, near Hyde and Ellis streets.

San Francisco police officers do not carry Tasers, or other conductive energy devices.

In 2018, voters decided against Proposition H, which would have equipped San Francisco officers with Tasers and other similar devices.

Miyamoto said the man appeared to be in an altered mental state or experiencing a crisis.

The chase continued for several blocks until the man reached Sixth and Clementina streets, where Miyamoto and a deputy deployed their Tasers, bringing the pursuit to an end.

"Brought him down with the Tasers and were able to secure him physically without any further harm," said the sheriff. "It's a great example of public safety, of law enforcement working together in a potentially deadly situation to bring it to a resolution where we didn't have to use any firearms."

The sheriff said that despite his rank, he often responds to calls alongside his deputies.

"Putting ourselves out there in front of problems and threats and challenges is what we're supposed to do to keep everyone safe, and so I'm more than willing to be a part of that, no matter what my rank is or no matter my position is," he said.

Miyamoto said Tasers are a key tool for ending dangerous situations without lethal force.