San Francisco shooting leaves 4 hurt

Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in San Francisco, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5:48 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burke Avenue, where responding officers found the first victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While on scene, officers learned that three other victims were taken to a local hospital with gunshot injuries. They were transported before officers arrived at the scene, police said.

The medical status of those three victims is not yet known.