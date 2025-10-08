San Francisco students encouraged to walk to school this week.

Students across San Francisco are being encouraged to get outside and get active as the city celebrates "Walk and Roll to School Week."

The annual event promotes healthy and safe ways for students to get to class while highlighting ongoing efforts to improve traffic safety near schools.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, or SFMTA, says it has already met its 2030 goal of reducing school-related traffic collisions by half. The agency reports there have been no school-related crashes in the past two school years.

City and school district leaders joined students Wednesday morning for "walking school buses," bike trains, and family rides organized throughout the city.

According to Walk San Francisco, an average of three pedestrians are hit by cars each day in the city — more than any other city in the state. Speed remains the leading cause of serious injuries and deaths.

Earlier this year, San Francisco became the first city in California to launch a five-year pilot program using speed cameras. Thirty-three cameras have been installed across the city, eight of them near schools.

After an initial warning phase this summer, the city began issuing automated citations in August ranging from $50 to $500.

SFMTA officials say speeds near camera locations have dropped by about 30% within the first eight weeks of the program.