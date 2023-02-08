San Francisco sued over military equipment purchases

The city of San Francisco is getting sued over the purchases of military equipment by police.

The American Friends Service Committee filed the suit, alleging the city has has refused to release data on their procurements, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Former Assemblyman David Chiu wrote the law requiring departments to make records of such purchases public.

Chiu is now the city attorney of San Francisco.

Chiu's office told the paper its reviewing the complaint.

The group filing the suit says that more than 100 local governments have complied, including the Oakland police and Santa Clara and Sonoma County sheriff’s offices



