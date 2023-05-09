SF DA's stance on Banko Brown killing is 'contradiction,' supervisor says

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton called District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' handling of the killing of Banko Brown, an alleged shoplifter shot by a Walgreens security guard, a "contradiction."

Jenkins initially declined to file charges against the security guard, Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, 33, due to his "self-defense" argument in the deadly shooting of Brown on April 27. However, on Monday, Jenkins said no final decision has been made on whether to charge Anthony, and the investigation into Brown's death is ongoing.

"This appears to be a contradiction," Walton said in a statement Tuesday, adding that he hopes that Jenkins' "subsequent change of mind on May 8, does not compromise the prosecutorial integrity of the case."

The deadly shooting in the San Francisco pharmacy has turned into a divisive political issue. A rally for Brown drew a large turnout last week.

Last Tuesday, Walton had sent a letter to Jenkins, asking for her office to publicly release video footage showing the circumstances around Brown's killing by Anthony who was working in the Walgreens store on 4th and Market streets. Walton also requested that she reconsider her decision not to charge the case.

Jenkins responded to Walton in a "sharply worded" letter, warning him not to intervene in the investigation, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

In the letter, Jenkins said called Walton's request, "wholly inappropriate and dangerous to the interests of justice and a fair criminal justice system for all people," the news outlet said.

"I hear and understand the concerns from people calling for transparency, but releasing any evidence before the investigation is complete could compromise the investigation and is unethical," the district attorney said in a news release on Monday.

Jenkins said when she first announced that Anthony was not being charged with Brown's death, it was because the evidence did not meet the prosecution's burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed.

Jenkins said her office discharged the case and asked officers to gather more evidence before she made a final decision.